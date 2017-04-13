Drogba Co-Owns MLS Club side He Plays For

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba has joined United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising as a player and co-owner. Drogba, 39, has not played since leaving Major League Soccer club Montreal Impact in November. He will start out as a player but has also joined Phoenix’s “MLS expansion franchise ownership group”. “To own…

The post Drogba Co-Owns MLS Club side He Plays For appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

