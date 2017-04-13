Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drogba Co-Owns MLS Club side He Plays For

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba has joined United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising as a player and co-owner. Drogba, 39, has not played since leaving Major League Soccer club Montreal Impact in November. He will start out as a player but has also joined Phoenix’s “MLS expansion franchise ownership group”. “To own…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Drogba Co-Owns MLS Club side He Plays For appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.