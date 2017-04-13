Drogba hints at Lukaku move to Chelsea – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Apr 13, 2017


Drogba hints at Lukaku move to Chelsea
Former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba, has hinted that his “little brother” Romelu Lukaku, may return to the club this summer. The Blues are reportedly planning to re-sign Lukaku from Everton, after the player turned down a new contract at Goodison Park.
