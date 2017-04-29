Drone strike kills 3 Qaeda suspects in Yemen



A presumed US drone strike in south Yemen on Saturday killed three suspected members of Al-Qaeda, a Yemeni security official said.

The strike targeted a car in which the suspects were travelling in the Rawda region of Shabwa province, according to the official who did not want to be identified.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the United States has intensified its air war against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, regarded by Washington as the most dangerous branch of the extremist group.

The Pentagon said on April 3 that it had carried out more than 70 strikes against jihadist targets in Yemen since February 28.

Al-Qaeda has taken advantage of the chaos caused by more than two years of civil war to expand its presence in Yemen.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

