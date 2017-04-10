Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drug baron Bilali Kimani deported from Madagascar – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Drug baron Bilali Kimani deported from Madagascar
The Star, Kenya
A wanted Kenyan drug baron has been deported from Madagascar over links to international drug trade. BilaliKimali is suspected to be behind the heroine worth over Sh29 million that was seizedin a luxuriousyacht named BabyIris inMombasa 2015.
Kenyan drug suspect deported from Madagascar arrives in NairobiCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Suspect in Sh22m heroin case arrestedDaily Nation
Kenyan man linked to Sh22m heroin deported from MadagascarThe Standard (press release)

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.