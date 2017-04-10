Drug baron Bilali Kimani deported from Madagascar – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Drug baron Bilali Kimani deported from Madagascar
The Star, Kenya
A wanted Kenyan drug baron has been deported from Madagascar over links to international drug trade. BilaliKimali is suspected to be behind the heroine worth over Sh29 million that was seizedin a luxuriousyacht named BabyIris inMombasa 2015.
