Drug trafficking: Senate stops NDLEA, AGF from extraditing Kashamu to US

The Senate on Tuesday asked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other security agencies not to extradite Buruji Kashamu (PDP, Ogun East) until all court process concerning his extradition are resolved by the lawcourt.

Adopting the report of its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, the Senate noted that Kashamu’s travails were being remote-controlled by external forces.

Presenting the report, chairman of the committee, Samuel Anyanwu, submitted that the lawmaker should be allowed to remain free until when the cases in court have been concluded.

He noted that the agency and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation have been orchestrating plans to extradite the lawmaker to the United States over alleged drug trafficking.

The Senate’s resolution was sequel to the adoption of the report of the committee at Tuesday’s plenary.

The committee noted that it found out that the senator had been charged at several courts in Nigeria and had been acquitted of all charges.

In February 2016, the lawmaker raised an alarm over fresh plots to extradite him to the United States over issues bordering on drug trafficking.

Kashamu had written a petition to the Senate through his counsel Ajibola Oluyede.

The post Drug trafficking: Senate stops NDLEA, AGF from extraditing Kashamu to US appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

