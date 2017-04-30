DSC resuscitation on top gear as power is restored to plant – Vanguard
The resuscitation process of the moribund Delta Steel Company, Ovwian-Aladja is now on top gear as power supply has been restored to the plant by Premium Steel and Mines Limited, the new investors, suggesting hopes of imminent restoration of the plant …
