Dti: Close relationship with Zim has laid a solid foundation for regional integration
Citizen
Dti: Close relationship with Zim has laid a solid foundation for regional integration
The dti said that even if trade between the two countries had been growing, the reality was that growth was slow. The close relationship between South Africa and Zimbabwe have laid a solid foundation for advancing industrialisation and regional …
