Dufil donates science laboratory to Lagos college

By Dayo Adesulu

IN its quest to do away with alternative to practical prevalent in many public schools, Dufil Prima Food Plc, has donated science laboratory equipment to Mainland Senior High School, Jibowu, Lagos.

Speaking at the presentation of the equipment to the school, Dufil’s group public relations and events manager, Mr Tope Ashiwaju said: “Why should we talk of alternative to practical if science laboratory equipment are available for students.”

While presenting the equipment to the school on behalf of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Ashiwaju said that the donation was part of Dufil Prima Foods’ corporate social responsibility initiative tailored towards education and community development. He said its to complement the effort of the government in providing necessary educational tools to enhance learning, especially in the area of Science and Technical education.

His words, “Our joy will be to see the teachers fully utilize the laboratory equipment to impart knowledge that will improve the performance of the students in science subjects especially in their West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASCE) and the National Examination Council (NECO) exams.”

Ashiwaju revealed that the company has instituted a scholarship scheme for the students of remarkable education achievement from Secondary School Certificate up to the Masters level. He further advised them to take advantage of this opportunity. “All I want is for the teachers to take full advantage of the opportunity by taking extra effort to teach the students and students to learn, stay focus and continue to dish out outstanding results and the scholarship will be yours,” Ashiwaju explained.

Reacting on behalf of the Igbobi Community, Onisabe of Igbobi Sabe, Oba Owolabi Adeniyi expressed the appreciation of the community to Dufil Prima Foods for the donation while urging students to make good use of the science laboratory equipment for their advancement and to ensure the community produced more successful personalities in the field of science later in the future.

The Lagos State Director of Projects Education, District 4, Mrs. Bolarinwa Folashade who represented state tutor-general and permanent secretary for education, District 4, at the event, said that Mainland Senior High is lucky because with the donation, its laboratory will be second to none in the community.

Earlier in his welcome address, the school Principal, Mr. Ayodele Odupe expressed appreciation to Dufil Prima Foods on behalf of the students, teachers, parents, PTA Committee and the whole Education District 4 for the donation.

He expressed that the gesturewill go a long way in changing the face of the science education in the school. He further noted that Government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of the education sector; and advised other corporate organizations to emulate Dufil Prima Foods Plc.

The post Dufil donates science laboratory to Lagos college appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

