Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dustin Bates of Starset thinks WAV could become the record player’s replacement

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Digital Trends sits down with Dustin Bates of prog-rock band Starset to talk about the future of digital audio, 360 degree VR mixing techniques, and staying a safe distance from the first manned missions to Mars.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Dustin Bates of Starset thinks WAV could become the record player’s replacement appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.