Dustin Bates of Starset thinks WAV could become the record player’s replacement

Digital Trends sits down with Dustin Bates of prog-rock band Starset to talk about the future of digital audio, 360 degree VR mixing techniques, and staying a safe distance from the first manned missions to Mars.

The post Dustin Bates of Starset thinks WAV could become the record player’s replacement appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

