EACC the best at handling evidence in Commonwealth Africa – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
EACC the best at handling evidence in Commonwealth Africa
The Star, Kenya
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has been ranked the best anti-graft agency in Commonwealth Africa in evidence and exhibit handling. The EACC topped 17 other Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Agencies in a survey by the Commonwealth …
Study puts EACC number one in Africa
