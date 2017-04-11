Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 11, 2017


EACC the best at handling evidence in Commonwealth Africa
The Star, Kenya
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has been ranked the best anti-graft agency in Commonwealth Africa in evidence and exhibit handling. The EACC topped 17 other Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Agencies in a survey by the Commonwealth …
