Eagles can stop Cameroon — Iwobi

Arsenal’s Nigerian attacker Alex Iwobi has expressed his confidence that the Super Eagles will beat Cameroon in the teams’ 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The West African giants will go head-to-head in successive Group B matches in late August and early September which will go a long way in deciding who qualifies for Russia 2018.

Iwobi believes that Nigeria will have to be on top of their game when they face the new Africa Cup of Nations champions, but believes Gernot Rohr’s side should win both home and away.

“We are in control in our group and with hard work on our part we should beat Cameroun in Uyo and also shock them on their ground,” Iwobi told reporters.

The post Eagles can stop Cameroon — Iwobi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

