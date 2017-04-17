Eagles door still open for Enyeama — Rohr

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that Vincent Enyeama has problems with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

OSC Lille goalkeeper Enyeama quit the Super Eagles in 2015 after a row with former coach Sunday Oliseh.

Rohr has since stated that the door is open for 34-year-old shot-stopper to return to the Super Eagles. Enyeama has over 100 caps for Nigeria.

“The door is open for Vincent Enyeama in the national team,”, Rohr said. “I think he had a problem with the federation, so he wanted someone to call him before coming.

“They called him or they didn’t reach him I don’t know,” the German tactician continued.

“We have three goalkeepers at the moment but we will welcome everybody who will respect our work rate, solidarity and humility.

“And not expect special favours. So the door is opened also to Enyeama.”

