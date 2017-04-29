Eagles get Enyeama’s boost

Lille goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama will undergo an arthroscopy of the left knee next week and will probably not play a competitive game for the French Ligue 1 club until next season.

With the ex-Super Eagle expected to spend a minimum of two weeks on the sidelines, Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr can still add the goalkeeper to his roster for the training camp in Corsica if he manages to convince him to rescind his decision to retire prematurely from the national team.

‘’His knee is swollen. The time he recovers after this examination takes two to three weeks, so it seems compromised for him to play,’’ “ explained Franck Passi to reporters at Thursday’s press conference.

Enyeama, 34, sustained a knee injury versus Rennes on April 15, which led to his substitution in the 65th minute, and sat out last weekend’s 3-0 win against Guingamp because of the ailment. Nigeria begin their training camp in France on May 23, around the same time the experienced goalkeeper is expected to resume full training.

The post Eagles get Enyeama’s boost appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

