Eagles to camp in France for South Africa clash

The Super Eagles are expected to camp in France May ending in preparation for their Cameroun 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa billed for Uyo in June.

The team will fly from France straight to Uyo for the game against the Bafana Bafana, who like Nigeria did not qualify for the last edition of the Nations Cup hosted by Gabon early this year.

Speaking on Nigeria’s preparation for the game and the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroun in August, Super Eagles’ Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye said the camp would open in the last week of May, adding that Coach Gernot Rohr has finalized the list of players for the game.

He said the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was working closely with Rohr to assemble a formidable squad for the qualifiers, adding that the recent friendly game against Senegal has helped the technical crew work with some new players available for selection.

Ibitoye said camping the players in France would give the players and officials opportunity to focus 100 per cent on the task ahead, adding that Rohr has promised to go the extra mile to qualify Nigeria for the AFCON and World Cup, as well as return the country to its former position in global football.

“They will spend one week of intensive training in France under the supervision of Rohr. The aim is to keep the players focused for the South Africa tie, which we need to win handsomely,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rohr, who was expected to return to Nigeria last night, will discuss his programme for the game against South Africa today with NFF’s Technical Director, Bitrus Bewarang.

Among other things, Rohr is expected to discuss the list of players to be invited for camping, including the possibility of getting British-born players of Nigerian heritage, Ola Aina and Chuba Akpom, to feature in the game.

