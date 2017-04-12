Pages Navigation Menu

Early morning sex, making love four times in one week enhances good living – Don

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

A Professor of medical science at the University of Ilorin, Musa Yakubu has given reasons why having sex early in the morning is essential to human health. The professor said such activity lowers blood pressure and reduces risks of heart attack. The Prof. Yakubu who teaches in the Department of Biochemistry made the assertion in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

