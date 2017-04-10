East African bloc promises to stabilise Somalia amid increased attacks

An African regional bloc on Monday condemned Al-Shabaab terror attack on Sunday that killed 15 people in Somalia and vowed to stabilise the Horn of Africa nation.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) pledged all-out efforts to bring lasting peace, stability and economic development in the country.

“IGAD condemns in the strongest terms possible the Al-Shabab terror attack of Sunday that killed innocent citizens and injured others in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

“This atrocious terror attack which was targeting Somalia’s new military chief is a failure that once again showed Al-Shabaab terror group’s disrespect for human life and civilians’ protection,” it said in a statement.

The group said that the terror group was bent on destroying every gain realised by “this long suffering nation that heroically overcame two decades of war and destruction”.

It regretted that the militants were still causing much harm in spite of being weeded out of most areas by the Somalia national forces and the AU forces, even after being downgraded to “roaming murderers.”

The East Africa bloc that spearheaded efforts to establish the Somali government offered its condolences to the government and the people of Somalia.

Somalia’s new Army Chief, Ahmed Irfid, survived the suicide car bomb attack that killed at least 15 people near his convoy in Mogadishu.

The Al-Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The insurgents have increased their attacks since Somali President, Mohamed Mohamed, declared an all-out war with the group and gave them 60 days to surrender.

The post East African bloc promises to stabilise Somalia amid increased attacks appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

