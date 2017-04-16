Easter: Ekweremadu Calls For Justice, Forgiveness

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Easter celebration to rededicate themselves to the virtues of justice, forgiveness, and reconciliation, which he said were the essences of the ministry of Jesus Christ on earth.

Ekweremadu, in his Easter message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Uche Anichukwu, said no nation would make progress unless the people were willing to forgive the past, reconcile their differences, and enthrone justice for all, irrespective of their religious, ethnic, and political backgrounds. He stated this in his goodwill message to the Christian faithful at Easter.

Ekweremadu, who stressed that injustice and unforgiveness were utterly slowing down the nation’s progress, maintained that “Easter offers an opportunity for sober reflections, to bind up the brokenhearted, announce freedom for those held in the captivity of unforgiveness and vengeance, to let justice reign and make restitutions to the mistreated”.

