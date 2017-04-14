Easter: Emir urges unity in fight against vices

The Emir of Kanam, Alhaji Babangida Mu’azu, has enjoined both Christians and Muslim to unite in the fight against societal vices such as insurgency, drug abuse and corruption.

He gave the advice on Friday in an Easter message delivered in Dengi, Kanam Local Government of Plateau.

“The world is celebrating the love Jesus Christ demonstrated unto mankind by dying for all; Nigerians should love one another and find a common goal in fighting those out to harm or divide us.

“That common goal should be our collective resolve to live as one indivisible nation, no matter what we are passing through as a nation.

“We should not allow selfishness, greed or any perceived differences to stand in our way,” he said.

He described Easter as a period of sober reflection not only to the Christians, but to Muslims, toward maintaining peace and unity for the survival and progress of mankind, particularly in Nigeria.

On the outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis in some part of the country, the Emir called for stringent steps to check its spread and described the heavy losses as “unfortunate, embarrassing and sad”.

“Now that the scourge has moved from Type A to Type B and C, we have to collectively rise up to arrest its spread to curtail its devastating effects on the lives of Nigerians.

“The authorities concerned should take the fight serious and ensure that the wanton loss of lives is curtailed,” the Emir advised.

The paramount ruler advised Nigerians to ensure that their abodes are well ventilated, urging that clean environments must be maintained to avoid the spread of the disease.

While wishing all Christians and Nigerians a peaceful and happy Easter Celebration, he appealed to Nigerians to be law abiding and continue to pray for the growth and development of the country.

The post Easter: Emir urges unity in fight against vices appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

