Easter: Fayose, Fayemi want Nigerians to imbibe Christ’s virtue of equity, sacrifice and love

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- Ekiti State‎ Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, and ‎the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi‎ have felicitated with Christians in the country for witnessing another Easter season‎.

While Governor Fayose charged Nigerians and the country’s leaders to imbibe the virtue of equity and fairnes shown by the Lord. Jesus Christ whose death and resurrection are being marked at this period, Fayemi want them to imbibe the spirit of love, perseverance and sacrifice which the Lord Jesus Christ exhibited in ensuring the salvation of humanity.

Fayose, in his Easter message in Ado-Ekiti through his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi at the weekend opined that fairness and equity to all were imperative because when Jesus died and resurrected, he did that for everybody not a particular group or sect of people.

“We must know that for our country to be great and for peace and harmony to prevail, we must learn and make use of the lessons derived from the Lord Jesus who died and resurrected. He did that for the whole world and therefore, in Nigeria, we can’t afford to be sectional or not show equity in our actions and deeds.

“A situation where some people or a section of the country is seen as untouchable for political, religious or other consideration is not in our corporate interest. It is not even showing that we have learnt anything from the great event of this period.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development , on his own, noted that the Easter period offers Christians opportunity for sober reflection, even they celebrate with friends and families. He called on Nigerians to imbibe and reflect on the lessons associated with the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti yesterday by his Speacial Assistnt on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the Minister urged them to use the opportunity to pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country, especially in bringing lasting solution to its economic challenges and making it a better nation.

Fayemi said Easter symbolises sacrifice and service to God and humanity and urged Nigerians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ who laid down his life for mankind.

He urged Christians to continue living in harmony with adherents of other religions, stressing that this would go a long way in making Nigeria a truly peaceful and prosperous nation. “Our challenges are surmountable, if we unite, love one another, remain resolute, committed, patient and hopeful.”, he added.

Urging Christians and the citizens in general to pray for the country, the Minister said our country is going through difficult times occasioned by economic downturn. “ We should persevere in prayers for our leaders at all levels and the country for divine wisdom to enable us surmount all our socio-political and economic challenges.”

“This time requires more patience, sacrifice, prayers and a renewed hope in the Nigerian nation. We have passed through even more difficult situations before, and we shall triumph over this too as we remain committed to actualising the much desired change.”

He added that the challenges facing the country are temporary as the present administration is committed to bringing lasting succour to the citizenry.

