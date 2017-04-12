Pages Navigation Menu

Easter: FG declares Friday, Monday as public holidays

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has declared Friday and Monday as Public Holidays to mark the Good Friday and Easter celebrations. ‎The Minister of Interior, Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd) made the announcement which was contained in a statement signed by the acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Muhammadu Maccido. ‎ Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

