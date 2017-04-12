Easter: FG declares Friday, Monday as public holidays
The Federal Government has declared Friday and Monday as Public Holidays to mark the Good Friday and Easter celebrations. The Minister of Interior, Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd) made the announcement which was contained in a statement signed by the acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Muhammadu Maccido. Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf […]
