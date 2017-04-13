Easter: FG declares Friday, Monday, public holidays

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The Federal Government has declared Friday and Monday, April 14 and 17, 2017, as public holidays to mark Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Muhammadu Maccido.

Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, retd, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to extend the spiritual benefits of Easter, including love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness, to their daily living, and through this, contribute to unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Gen. Dambazau further urged Nigerians to co-operate and join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in his sustained efforts to build a strong and virile nation.

Meanwhile, Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has ordered the deployment of 40,000 personnel for the Easter celebration across the nation.

Gana, while felicitating with Christian faithful, urged them to lead exemplary life preached by Christ, who sacrificed himself for the sins of all.

He reiterated that fasting period as observed by Christians before the Easter, was a time meant for the atonement of sin, alms-giving, reconciliation, tolerance and making peace with one another in ensuring lasting peace and harmony in the society.

‘’Apart from the deployment of personnel, sniffer dogs, specialised units, such as CBRN, Special Force, counter-terrorism, ambulances, surveillance team are to be deployed in strategic areas,’’ he said.

Gana charged the personnel to ensure the protection of critical Infrastructure within their localities against vandals and enemies of the nation.

