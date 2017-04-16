Easter: Fire Destroys Homes Of Prostitutes In Bayelsa

A multiple fire disaster, weekend, struck in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, destroying over 12 wooden shanties used by commercial sex workers in the area as home.

The fire incidents, which occurred on Good Friday and Saturday respectively along Amarata and Ovom areas of the Bayelsa state capital, threw home owners and commercial sex workers into panic as properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

Leadership Sunday gathered that the first fire incident, which occurred on Friday night along the Imgbi road area of Amarata community, destroyed a car and some shops.

Eyewitnesses told Leadership Sunday that the fire may have been caused by poorly stored adulterated fuel and kerosene in a car.

According to a woman identified as Jully Bobby, “It would have been a disaster if not for the help of the fire service. The car was fully loaded with fuel; I commend the efforts of the state fire fighters,”

At the Ovom end of the state capital, houses gutted by fire were mainly used by commercial sex workers at Aritalin area. The Houses, Leadership Sunday gathered, were built with wooden structures and the occupants were mainly commercial sex workers.

Miss Joy Onuh, a resident in the area, explained that the fire started from a locked room,” We do not know how the fire started. And we never knew it would spread because we thought that it was just an ordinary smoke, and then it became serious.”

“We still appreciate the efforts of the state fire fighters in putting out the fire, though they arrived late,” she said.

Mr Prince Ogun, station driver, Bayelsa fire service command, urged the people to promptly call the fire service when they have an emergency.

“The one at Imgbi Road was in the night, Friday, about 8pm; we went there with our firefighting personnel and we were able to put out the fire.

“In fact, the two incidents were shocking, many houses were burnt but no life lost.

