Easter: FRSC deploys 1,350 marshals, 14 ambulances in Kaduna

The Kaduna Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said on Thursday it had deployed 1,350 marshals, 45 patrol vehicles and 14 ambulances to provide emergency services throughout the Easter celebration.

The Sector Commander, Mr Francis Udoma who stated this in an interview in Kaduna, added that four towing trucks and 12 motor bikes were also deployed.

Udoma also said that mobile courts would equally be set up at strategic locations to try traffic offenders.

He said that the command has been reaching out to all relevant stakeholders as part of effort to ensure accident-free easter.

“Even the State Government is not left out in the campaign to curb avoidable accidents during the festive season.

“We just had a meeting with the state government officials and transport union leaders from National Union of Road Transport Workers and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria among others on ways to ensure safety on our roads.

“We discussed with them, and they would equally talk to the drivers in their various unions to behave while on the wheel, “he said.

The sector commander emphasized the need to install speed limit device in all commercial vehicles to curb speed related accidents.

“We have been carrying out series of enlightenment campaigns against reckless driving, over speeding, overloading and other excesses of drivers while on the road.

“We will continue to do so until sanity is restored on our roads, “he said.

