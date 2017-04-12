Easter: FRSC intensifies highway patrol in FCT

Ahead of the Easter celebrations, the FCT Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is beefing up its presence on highways in the territory.

The move, according to the Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, is to ensure effective management of anticipated rise in traffic volume on the routes within the period.

“We are deploying more personnel and logistics on the City Gate, Giri-Gwagwalada and Mararaba-Nyanya axis to effectively handle the expected high volume of traffic.

“We are also mobilising to the Dutsen Alhaji-Bwari end because some people will be going through that axis to Kaduna.

“So, those areas should be well fortified to ensure that travelers have smooth and safe passage,’’ he said

Oghenekaro advised motorists and other road users to obey traffic rules and regulations, and cooperate with traffic management and security agencies.

On Tuesday, the national headquarters of the Corps announced the deployment of 25,000 personnel and 869 vehicles nationwide for a special patrol to enhance road safety during the Easter celebrations.

The deployment includes 267 motorcycles, 106 ambulances and 22 tow trucks for the five-day exercise which begins on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Acting Controller of the FCT Fire Service, Mr Julius Opetunsi, has advised residents to be fire safety conscious during the period.

Opetunsi urged them to turn off their electrical appliances before leaving home and endeavour to contact the service early in the event of fire outbreaks.

The post Easter: FRSC intensifies highway patrol in FCT appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

