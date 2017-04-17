Easter: Governors, public officials urge peace, harmony – Guardian
Easter: Governors, public officials urge peace, harmony
State executives and public officials have advised Nigerians to live in harmony and embrace peace as they celebrate Easter. Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, urged the …
