Easter: Governors, public officials urge peace, harmony

State executives and public officials have advised Nigerians to live in harmony and embrace peace as they celebrate Easter. Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, urged the people to live in peace and harmony, as he facilitates with Christians on Easter celebration.

El-Rufai advised the people of the state to adopt the lessons of Easter as a practical guide to life. “Easter is a pointer to the power of hope and a demonstration that sacrifice ultimately brings liberation and victory,” he stated.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel reminded Nigerians, especially the people of the state that the development and progress of the country is tied to unity and love among the citizenry irrespective of political or religious affiliation.

He stated this yesterday during an Easter message to the people of the state in Uyo. Udom reminded Christians of the essence of Easter, which has remained the substance of the Christian faith built on a foundation of love, sacrifice, hope and spiritual renewal.

He said: “No man has had a greater effect on mankind than Jesus Christ. His teachings and life inspired our present civilisation. His words have inspired billions throughout the history of mankind and set the parameters for ethics and morality. Let his life, death and resurrection inspire us to decide that as He died to make us holy, we would live to love each other.

“Let our chords of brotherhood never be broken and let us not forget that the peace and development of this state lie in the unity and love we show to one another.”

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says the death and resurrection of Jesus is meant to draw the people closer to God so they can appreciate His abundant grace and mercy on their lives.

Ortom assured the masses that the economic and security challenges would soon be over. He reaffirms that the ongoing transformation in health, education, agriculture and infrastructures will be sustained for the benefit of all.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed charged the people on moral rejuvenation. While congratulating Christians for a successful completion of the lent, he asked them to imbibe the lessons of the holy period and allow them reflect on their daily life.

Also, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa enjoined Nigerians, particularly Christians not to relent in sharing love, peace and tolerance.

Obasa who stated this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Razak, challenged the residents of Lagos to imbibe the nature of Jesus Christ.

“A society that is void of strife and chaos will be a progressive place for all. If we can learn to tolerate each other and give to the needy among us, the state would be a better place for us,” he stated.

