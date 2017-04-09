Easter: Hilton Offers Three Nights for Two

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has unfolded plans to offer guests an extraordinary experience with a bumper package of accommodation, gourmet dining, leisure and entertainment tailored to families during the Easter holidays.

Starting from Friday, April 14 till Monday April 17, guests can enjoy three exciting nights for the price of two nights.

The Easter package includes buffet breakfast and taxes for two adults and two children.

Guests will enjoy free use of the extensive recreational facilities including the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, tennis and squash courts, and basketball and volleyball courts. There will be daily aerobics classes for the active adults while the kids enjoy complimentary tennis coaching, Easter egg painting, egg hunting and egg races.

The food and beverage team has also packaged culinary themes that would take the guests round the world during the Easter holidays.

The Bukka, Zuma Grill and the Fulani Pool restaurants would be offering innovative Easter menu for the culinary delight of the guests.

The highlight of the culinary offer is the Easter Brunch featuring a lavish buffet of breakfast and lunch favorites at the Bukka restaurant on Easter Sunday.

For an evening of relaxation and entertainment, the holidaying guests have a choice of the Capital Bar with live musical entertainment, the Piano Lounge, the ultimate meeting place in town, and Suya Lounge, the well-appointed outdoor lounge with lounge music.

Commenting on the Easter package, Shola Adeyemo, Public Relations & Marketing Manager of the hotel said, “Our offer to the guests during the Easter holidays is based on our evolving understanding of our customers’ preferences. We are all set to bring light and warmth to people’s lives by helping them to uncover new and unique experiences when they stay with us during the Easter weekend”

Transcorp Hilton Abuja was recently named winner of 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

