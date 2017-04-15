Pages Navigation Menu

Easter message: Tukur Buratai urges troops to be loyal and vigilant

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has urged his troops of the Nigerian Army to remain loyal, alert, vigilant and professional. Buratai, who made the charge in his Easter message, solicited for prayers from all Nigerians to the success of soldiers engaged in the fight against insurgency and other theatres at home and …

