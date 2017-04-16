Easter messages: Jesus had a characteristics of being around criminals – Osinbajo

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Easter messages ABUJA-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerians to show love to each other irrespective of tribe or faith, saying it was the reason for the season of Easter.

He said that Jesus Christ showed love to all mankind by sacrificing His life.

Osinbajo made the call while speaking with journalists shortly after the Easter Sunday Service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja.

He said: “It is a message of love of Jesus Christ to all mankind. For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever that believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.

“It is a message for love for all. There is no tribe, no religion; regardless of faith, Jesus loves us. This is how we should relate with ourselves. It is a pure love and I think that is what everyone should bear in mind at this time”.

Earlier, the vice president delivered a sermon titled: “Revelations on the Resurrection of Jesus Christ,” in which he cited the example of the two thieves crucified with Jesus Christ on the cross, saying that Christ showed love to the man on the right handside for asking for forgiveness.

“Jesus before now had shown that he came to stand with criminals, sinners. For instance, John 8:3 proved to us that Jesus intervened in the case of a woman who committed adultery; in Luke 19:5, Jesus was seeing with Zacchaeus, a corrupt man. So Jesus had a characteristics of being around criminals.

“He said I have come for these people. Between the criminals was Jesus Christ; one repenting and the other mocking. Spiritually, Jesus stood between hell and heaven. His cross is a cross of mediation; he is an intercessor. All that is required is to believe in him; acceptance of his commitment he made on the cross,” Osinbajo said.

The Vice President also reminded the worshipers that Jesus paid the supreme price for man.

He said Revelation 1:18 which talked about His death and resurrection signified that Christ already had the keys of hell and death.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina; Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate),Senator Ita Enang, were among the worshippers on Sunday.

