Easter: My Government Will Change The Nigerian Story- PMB

Amid the current daunting economic challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to keep faith as well as trust in the determination and ability of his administration to change the Nigerian story.

He also emphasized the need for citizens of the country to embrace peaceful co-existence, stressing that progress would be practically impossible in an atmosphere of chaos and acrimony.

These assertions were contained in an Easter message to Nigerian Christians to commemorate Easter celebration. Buhari personally signed the message which was issued yesterday .

“As we celebrate yet another Easter, I urge all Nigerians to live peacefully with one another and do their utmost to make Nigeria a beautiful place to reside.

“It is in our collective interest to live in peace because without peace, no meaningful and sustainable development can take place. Lack of peace in one part affects in one way or the other, all parts of the country. Our people must rediscover the values of peaceful co-existence, social justice, religious tolerance, dignity of labour and patriotism.

“I enjoin all Nigerians to keep faith in the determination and ability of this administration to change the Nigerian story for the good of all,” the President wrote.

Buhari also recalled: “In the almost two years of this administration, we have worked hard to meet the expectations of Nigerians by improving security, especially in the North-East, sustaining the campaign against corruption and have taken steps to revitalize the economy.

Accordingly, he stressed that “We are determined as never before to continue with the fight against terrorism and insurgency; sustain the peace in the Niger Delta through engagements with stakeholders; and restore peace and stability in other parts of the country.”

President Buhari noted that “The commemoration of this special season in Christianity, is always preceded by fasting, piety, humility, penance and prayers of intercession in the build up to the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday , an event which reunited man with his Creator.

“The message of Easter is filled with themes of love, faith, sacrifice, dedication, commitment, fulfilment of prophecy, hope, expectation and victory, as espoused in the Scriptures and the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

