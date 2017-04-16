Easter: Pope rebukes oppressive regimes, urges moderation

By Urowayino Jeremiah

Pope Francis castigated “oppressive regimes” in his Easter massage on Sunday and appealed to world leaders to prevent the outbreak of conflicts among nations.

Francis, making the fifth Easter season of his pontificate, said Mass before tens of thousands of people under exceptional security measure in St Peter’s square following recent vehicle attacks against pedestrians in London and Stockholm.

Francis who spoke some hours after North Korea warned the United states to end its “ military hysteria “or face retaliation, said “In the complex and often dramatic situations of today’s world, may the Risen Lord guide the steps of all those who work for justice and peace. May he grant the leaders of nations the courage they need to prevent the spread of conflicts and to put a halt to the arms trade,” he said.

Francis also condemned the bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy that killed at least 112 people outside Aleppo as an “ignoble” attack, asking God to bring healing and healing and comfort to civilian population in what he called the “beloved and martyred Syria”.

He called for peace in South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ukraine.

