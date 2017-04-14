Easter: Pray for Nigeria, Buhari, FCT minister pleads

***Says We must Live Together, urges Residents to be Security Conscious

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Easter, which marks the crucifixion and resurrection of the Lord, Jesus Christ, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Muhammad Musa Bello has urged residents of the territory to pray for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari for the wellbeing, peace and prosperity of Nigeria as a country.

Bello who congratulated the residents of the Federal Capital Territory as they celebrate Easter, said that as Nigerians, we must live together and continue to be our brothers keepers, irrespective of our religious belief, just as he stressed that the best in the sight of God is the most pious.

The Minister who assured that the FCT Administration in collaboration with the Security Agencies, was more than ever, determined to protect the lives and property of all residents of the Territory, however tasked the residents of the Federal Capital Territory to be security conscious, and also solicited for their cooperation and understanding to always report any suspicious movement to the law enforcement agents; adding that security is everybody’s business.

Bello who pleaded with residents of the FCT to spread the gospel of love, sacrifice, tolerance and peaceful co-existence in line with the lifetime of Jesus, however urged the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, particularly Christians, to use the occasion for sober reflection as well as emulating the exemplary life of Jesus Christ, saying that Christ has demonstrated his love for humanity by sacrificing his live for the sins of others.

In a statement signed yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Sule, the Minister who charged residents to take advantage of the celebration to rededicate themselves to the service of God and humanity to make the city and indeed the World a better place, expressed gratitude to God for the privilege and mercy He has granted us to join Christians in the other parts of the World to commemorate this auspicious day in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

Bello said, ”I wish to further urge the residents to resolve in our commitment to make selfless service to the growth and development of the Federal Capital Territory and the nation at large.”

The statement continued, ”The Minister enjoined residents to continue to supplicate to God for the wellbeing, peace and prosperity of our dear country as well as its leadership, President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The post Easter: Pray for Nigeria, Buhari, FCT minister pleads appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

