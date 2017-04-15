Easter: Prophet Odoom Urges Christians To Emulate Christ’s Lifestyle

Christians in Nigeria have been enjoined to emulate the live and times of Jesus Christ in all their undertakings and behaviour.

The Overseer of Mercyland Tarbernacle Church Gonin-Grora Kaduna, Prophet Mercy Odoom in her Easter message also called for mutual respect among adherents of various faiths in the country so as to guarantee peaceful-co-existence among different religions.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday, Prophet Odoom believe that no development can take place in any country where there exist suspicion among religious group and therefore urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the service of God, the Nation and Humanity.

Prophet Odoom implores Nigerians to use the Easter period to renew their faith in God and abide with the essence of Easter which is love for humanity and total submission to the will of God.

She congratulated Christians all over the world on the completion of the 40 day’s Lenten season and urged them to pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country to bring lasting solutions to the country’s economic challenges to make it a better nation.

The Prophet offered prayers for the success of the economic policies of the Federal Government and Kaduna State and also God guidance for all our leaders.

Prophet Odoom described Nigeria as a big country which her future is largely dependent on by other African countries and should live above board and set a good example for other nations to follow.

She therefore called on all Nigerians to be their brother’s keepers and live in peace with one another irrespective of religion tribes or ethnicity in order to make our nation move forward.

She equally advice our leaders to look into the problem of the ordinary citizens and made laws that would guarantee their freedom and safety where ever they find themselves so as to become a proud citizen of the nation.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

