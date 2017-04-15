EASTER: Saraki, Dogara, Wike, others preach mutual respect among Nigerians

By Our Reporters

AS Christians join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Easter, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called for mutual respect among adherents of various faiths in the country.

He said mutual respect was the only guarantee for peaceful coexistence among different religions in the country.

Saraki, who said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, urged Nigerians to unite in confronting the development challenges facing the nation.

He said:”I implore Nigerians to use the Easter period to renew their faith in God and strengthen the bond of friendship and brotherhood that has held the country united since the amalgamation in 1914. Among the essence of Easter is sacrifice, love for humanity and total submission to the will of God. These virtues should not be lost on us as Nigerians.”

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and his deputy, Yussuff Lasun admonished Nigerians to persevere in times of challenges.

The duo in their separate Easter messages urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of unity, saying that nothing meaningful would be achieved in a crisis situation.

Dogara said: “As we remember the cruxification, death, and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, we should draw lessons from his resurrection and rise above the challenges we currently face in this country.

“Even in recession, there are many business opportunities that will increase our gross domestic product, improve our economy and empower more of our citizens.

“We must put on our thinking caps, ginger our acclaimed spirit of innovation, rise above our challenges and get our country working.

Also, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike felicitated with Christians, urging them to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that will promote development.

Wike said Easter exemplifies the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, noting that as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

He called on the people of Rivers State to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state as they reflect on the import of Good Friday and Easter.

He assured the people of Rivers State that he will continue to make sacrifices for the state, defend her interests and ensure the people enjoy good governance.

He said Easter is a period of fresh beginning, forgiveness, love and friendship.

The Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange urged Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ by sacrificing for the good of mankind.

Ikyange, who stated this in an Easter message yesterday in Makurdi, said for the society to be a better place, people must sacrifice their time and comfort for the sake of others.

He appealed to Christians to demonstrate love and care for one another just like Jesus Christ did through his sufferings, crucifixion, death and resurrection.

While calling on those taking arms against one another to embrace peace, he appealed to them to use this period to denounce violence and tow the path of peaceful coexistence.

Similarly, the Bishop of the Diocese of Okigwe South, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. David Onuoha urged privileged Nigerians to give selfless service to their fatherland instead of looting the nation’s commonwealth.

