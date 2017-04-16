Easter shocker: Jesus did not die to save the world – Prof Abioje – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Easter shocker: Jesus did not die to save the world – Prof Abioje
Vanguard
Professor of Christian theology in University of Ilorin, Pius Oyeniran Abioje, has dismissed the agelong Biblical claim that Jesus Christ died to save the world. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads. Mr Ernest …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG