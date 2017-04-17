Easter tragedy: five burnt to death in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Barely hours after two persons died in an auto crash at Gbagada Bus Stop, another five persons were burnt to death in Surulere axis of Lagos.

Vanguard gathered that five persons also suffered severe burns at the during the accident that occurred at about 6:44 pm when the commercial vehicle with number plate AND 996 XC was trying to descended the National Stadium Bridge inward barracks.

Confirming the tragedy, General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Adeshina Tiamiyu, said: “five persons including a child, three females all adults and one male Adult, were burnt to death and were recovered from the bus.

According to him, investigation carried out by the Agency revealed that a commercial Volkswagen bus (danfo) with registration number AND 996 XC caught fire as it descended the bridge inward barracks.

“However, 5 people were also rescued and rushed to the hospital with severe burnt injuries. Recovery ongoing at 7:23pm.”

