Eba and Egusi is the secret of my success – Anthony Joshua (WATCH)

Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has credited his success to Nigerian dishes. In an interview with Nigerian journalist, Oma Akatugba,…

Read » Eba and Egusi is the secret of my success – Anthony Joshua (WATCH) on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

