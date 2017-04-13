Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ebonyi state government demoted five principals for examination malpratice

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

It was all about demotion for Five principals as they were involved in examination malpractice in the 2016 Senior Schools Certificate Examination, the principals were demoted by the Ebonyi State. This was announced by the  Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, John Ekeh. The sanction followed the report of the West African Examination Council, WAEC, indicting 20 …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ebonyi state government demoted five principals for examination malpratice appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.