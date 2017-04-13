Ebonyi state government demoted five principals for examination malpratice
It was all about demotion for Five principals as they were involved in examination malpractice in the 2016 Senior Schools Certificate Examination, the principals were demoted by the Ebonyi State. This was announced by the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, John Ekeh. The sanction followed the report of the West African Examination Council, WAEC, indicting 20 …
