Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ecobank net income spikes on cost efficiency

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ecobank Transnational Inc., shares has gained as the lender’s first quarter profit spiked on the back cost efficiency and stringent credit risk amid a tough operating environment.     For the first three months through March 2017, Ecobank’s net income moved by 15 percent to N18.68 billion from N16.20 billion the previous year.   Interest income…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Ecobank net income spikes on cost efficiency appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.