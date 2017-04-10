Ecobank Supports Financial Literacy

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Charles Kie, has lauded the Financial Literacy Day initiative, saying it would go a long way to sensitising and educating pupils and youths across the country early in life on financial matters.

The financial literacy day that was celebrated recently was part of the Global Money Week.

According to Kie, the programme played a vital role in the financial inclusion strategy of the apex bank, stressing that, apart from learning savings culture, the students would also know about money management in general.

“This whole idea of setting aside one day in a year to tutor students and youths on financial matters is quite welcoming. This will enhance their financial skills and planning. Apart from a life time impact, it would also facilitate financial inclusion of the un-banked,” he stated.

In all, Ecobank top management staff taught students in schools spread across the six geo-political zones of the country. During the teaching session at Government Girls Unity College, Damaturu, Yobe State, Cluster Head, Personal Banking, advantage segment, Borno/Yobe, Ecobank Nigeria, Babagana Kyari advised the students on the need to imbibe savings culture and investment.

Kyari, took the students through what financial literacy entails; like saving your money; budgeting, how to grow money and how to save money as a student, among others.

He further commended the attention and enthusiasm displayed by staff and students of the school during the lecture.

