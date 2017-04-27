Economic Recovery Plan: FG begins development of cost analysis – The Nation Newspaper
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Economic Recovery Plan: FG begins development of cost analysis
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Government says it has commenced a detailed cost analysis and financing plan, to achieve the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udo Udoma, said this at the 2017 Annual Public …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!