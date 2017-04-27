Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Economic Recovery Plan: FG begins development of cost analysis – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Economic Recovery Plan: FG begins development of cost analysis – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

Economic Recovery Plan: FG begins development of cost analysis
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Government says it has commenced a detailed cost analysis and financing plan, to achieve the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udo Udoma, said this at the 2017 Annual Public …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.