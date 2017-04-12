Pages Navigation Menu

Ed Sheeran Settles Copyright Lawsuit for his Hit Song ‘Photograph’

British star Ed Sheeran has settled the lawsuit with two songwriters who claim his hit song “Photograph” was derived from their work. The songwriters Martin Harrington and Thomas Leonard were seeking at least $20 million in damages in a copyright infringement lawsuit after claiming that their song “Amazing” was copied “verbatim, note-for-note.” According to Just […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

