Eddinz Bani – “ROOTED” | The Template EP

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Singer “Eddinz Bani” finally releases his debut EP titled “ROOTED The Template EP” ​This project is a great effort from this talented afrocentric – naija urban singer. This 10tracker EP album features Musical taliban- Oritsefemi, Yung L, Sophia & More The EP is a classic one which includes hits & wavy songs. Listen To the album below!  

