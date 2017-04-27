Eddinz Bani – “ROOTED” | The Template EP
Singer “Eddinz Bani” finally releases his debut EP titled “ROOTED The Template EP” This project is a great effort from this talented afrocentric – naija urban singer. This 10tracker EP album features Musical taliban- Oritsefemi, Yung L, Sophia & More The EP is a classic one which includes hits & wavy songs. Listen To the album below!
