Edo gov’ship: Obaseki knows fate today – Daily Trust

Edo gov'ship: Obaseki knows fate today
The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Edo State will today deliver judgement in a petition filed before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, challenging the declaration of Godwin …
