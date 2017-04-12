Edo Govt. plans to revamp sports

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that his administration would set up a technical committee to revamp sports in the state.

Obaseki, who made the disclosure when he closed a two-day workshop on repositioning sports in Edo, said the committee would help the government to design and domesticate sports policies.

He said the committee would also play an advisory role to ensure that the outcome of the workshop was implemented fully for the state to regain its place of pride among states.

“The committee will advise me on how to design structures, who to hire to do what in sports, how to set goals, target, reward, incentives and repercussions when we do not met our target,’’ he said.

He assured the people that his administration would upgrade the swimming pool at the Ogbe Stadium to produce swimming champions for the state and the nation at large.

Obaseki said the state would also partner with the international cycling federation to facilitate another international cycling tour in Edo.

He said that the government was determined to build a mini-stadium in every local government area of the state to encourage sports and youth development.

He added that the government would leverage on technology to develop sports.

The Chairperson of Nigerian Women Football League, Aisha Falode, who participated in the workshop, commended the foresight of Edo Government in revamping sports.

“We know how Edo was before now, everybody wants Edo to return to its place of pride in sports in the nation and this move will surely take the state there,’’ she said.

Also, a former Supper Eagles Coach, Austin Eguavoen, while commending the determination of the Edo Government to develop sports, urged to separate politics from sports.

He said: “Sports should be separated from politics as it has caused a lot of backwardness in but when separated, sports will certainly thrive’’. (NAN)

