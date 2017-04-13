Edo Govt reaffirms commitment to better healthcare delivery for its people

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has reassured of his administration’s willingness to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

Obaseki stated this when he received the management of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), South-South Zonal Office, on a courtesy visit, in Benin on Thursday.

He said that his administration has declared its healthcare goals for the state and was working towards policies to achieve the goals.

According to him, we have decided to domesticate the National Health Act, to allow improved healthcare services and accessibility for all in the state.

“We are also looking at having a health master plan which will incorporate the resolutions made at our recently-held health workshop,’’ he said.

Obaseki said his administration would also give attention to the revitalization of the Primary Health Care (PHC) centres in the state.

He noted that having a functional PHC would reduce diseases, as it is the first point of entry in the nation’s healthcare system.

On health insurance, he said that someone needed to fund healthcare since the government does not have the resources to fully do so.

He, thereafter, sought the support of the NHIS to assist the state in the task of repositioning its healthcare system.

Earlier, the General Manager of NHIS, South-South Zonal Office, Dr Akingbade Olufemi, commended the governor for prioritising healthcare on his agenda for the state.

Olufemi also commended the recent health workshop organised by the state government.

He noted that the state’s investment in healthcare would guarantee a healthy people who would be able to take up the over 200,000 jobs promised by the present administration.

Olufemi, however, requested that the state government should make healthcare compulsory for the people by having a health insurance scheme in the state.

He added that NHIS was ready to partner with the state government in the revamping of its PHCs through the provision of technical assistance.

The post Edo Govt reaffirms commitment to better healthcare delivery for its people appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

