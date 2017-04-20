Edo Govt To Clamp Down On Traffic Offenders, Street Traders

Edo State Government has expressed worry over the malaise of street hawking and the “self-induced chaotic traffic situation” in the state’s metropolis, warning that it would deal ruthlessly with those responsible for the lawlessness.

Besides, the government said it was dealing with the issue in a sustainable manner, with strategies that could provide a lasting solution to the challenges facing traffic management and street hawkers.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr.John Mayaki said: “the government is not unaware of complaints made and issues raised via the social media concerning the state of traffic management in the state and challenges experienced in commuting within the state”.

On the issue of heavy traffic in the state, we spend time in detail to understand every issue before we proffer solutions to such issues. So, we have deliberated on the cause of traffic problems in the state.

The media aide admitted that there was an increase in the volume of economic activities, particularly in Benin City, which has brought about an increase in traffic, movement, and settlement, adding that some of the issues identified were illegal trading on the streets, reckless driving by commercial drivers and bad roads.

He said, “This administration is a progressive one and we have made

