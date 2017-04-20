Edo govt to clamp down on traffic offenders, street traders

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Edo State Government, yesterday expressed worry over the menace of street hawking and the “self-induced chaotic traffic situation” in the state’s metropolis, warning that it would deal ruthlessly with those responsible for the lawlessness.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. John Mayaki, said: “The government is not unaware of complaints made and issues raised via the social media concerning the state of Traffic Management in the state and challenges experienced in commuting within the state. On the issue of heavy traffic in the state, we spend time in detail to understand every issue before we proffer solutions to such issues. So, we have deliberated on the cause of traffic problems in the state.”

The statement admitted that there was an increase in the volume of economic activities, particularly in Benin City, which brought about an increase in traffic, movement, and settlement, noting that some of the issues identified were illegal trading on the streets, reckless driving by commercial drivers and bad roads.

According to the statement: “This administration is a progressive one and we have made plans to repair the roads in the state. This will ease the tension on traffic in the inner roads connecting to the major roads to an extent, and we will ensure that every driver obeys the traffic laws. The government has hired an expert with immense experience in traffic management, and he will head the Edo State Traffic Management Agency. He has resumed work, and in a fortnight, the structure we are designing will manifest in traffic management across the city.

“Our administration is not aiming to provide ad hoc solutions to the problem. We aim to fix traffic management permanently and on a sustainable basis. Two hundred and fifty young men and women are being trained and once their training is complete, we will deploy them to manage and help regulate traffic in the state.”

