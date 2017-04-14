Edo Guber Tribunal: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Know Fate Today – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Edo Guber Tribunal: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Know Fate Today
Leadership Newspapers
There was uneasy calm in Edo state yesterday as news filtered in that the Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal headed by Justice Ahmed Badamasi would today deliver its ruling on the September 28, 2016 governorship which victory by Godwin Obaseki …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG