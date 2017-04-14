Edo Guber Tribunal: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Know Fate Today

There was uneasy calm in Edo state yesterday as news filtered in that the Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal headed by Justice Ahmed Badamasi would today deliver its ruling on the September 28, 2016 governorship which victory by Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is being challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate i the election,Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The tribunal had last week Monday received the written addresses from the counsels to the parties who also adopted them after 166 days of legal fireworks over the conduct of the election.

A total of 162 witnesses made up of 91 for the PDP and &! For the APC were called.

However, non of the parties wanted to be quoted, they all expressed optimism they have presented their positions adequately before the tribunal and would get favourable judgment.

When contacted yesterday, the police Commissioner, Haliru Gwandu and the Police Public Relations Officer Moses Nkombe did not pick repeated calls but a police source told Leadership that all the division within the Benin metropolis and other local governments outside Benin City have been deployed to provide security around the court area and other parts of the state.

“Several police vans and personnel have been mobilised, the strike force, tactical unit and other units have been alerted to be on ground to provide security. There will also be police presence in strategic locations like the secretariat of the political parties and other locations.

There will also be restriction of movement within the court area to forestall breakdown of law and order,” he said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

